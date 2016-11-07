UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Nov 7 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a JV , with partner, as project firm to undertake sponge city and river improvement projects in Suining city
* Says JV with registered capital of 200.3 million yuan and co will hold a 90 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YL3orD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies