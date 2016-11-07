Nov 7 HLB Power Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 4th unregistered and unsecured convertible bonds, to raise 2 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 15, 2019, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 2,322 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZIDZJ5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)