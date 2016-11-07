Nov 7 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says Oct contract sales at 16.1 billion yuan ($2.38 billion), up 41.1 percent y/y

* Says it and partners win land auctions in China for a combined 3.46 billion yuan

* Says it and partner win a residential site in the U.S. For $12.75 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fT1lcg; bit.ly/2fwRLb5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7754 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)