UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Nov 7 Shanghai China Fortune Co Ltd
* Says it buys 92 percent stake in China Fortune Securities for 4.93 billion yuan ($727.89 million) via asset swap, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 1.27 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eF0PNb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.