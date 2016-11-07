Nov 7 Shanghai China Fortune Co Ltd

* Says it buys 92 percent stake in China Fortune Securities for 4.93 billion yuan ($727.89 million) via asset swap, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.27 billion yuan in private placement of shares to boost capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eF0PNb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7730 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)