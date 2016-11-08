Nov 8 Asychem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 28.2 million shares at 30.53 yuan per share to raise 860.9 million yuan ($127.00 million) for its Shenzhen IPO

($1 = 6.7786 Chinese yuan renminbi)