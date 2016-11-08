Nov 8 Majestar Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 6th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 2.5 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 17, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 2,815 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/uaWIWR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)