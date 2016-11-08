Nov 8 Tianjin Faw Xiali Automobile Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co sold 15 percent stake in Tianjin-based auto firm to the co's controlling shareholder for 2.56 billion yuan

* Says the co is holding 15 percent stake in Tianjin-based auto firm after the stake selling

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/IqSdOf

