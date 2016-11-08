Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder Wang Junyuan has cut 5 percent stake of shares (41.7 million shares) as of Nov. 7, and holds a 5.56 percent stake down from 10.56 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MP90l9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.