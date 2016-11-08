BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
Nov 8 Changsheng Bio Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs framework agreement on biopharma project with investment of 2.0 billion yuan ($295.06 million)
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION