Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 K&C Global Co Ltd :
* Says it will acquire 2,600 shares of a mining company from Woo Chan Gu, for 10 billion won
* Says it will hold 7 percent stake(3,640 shares) in the mining company, after the transaction
* Expected transaction effective date is Nov. 8
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rdgNZo
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.