Nov 8 K&C Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will acquire 2,600 shares of a mining company from Woo Chan Gu, for 10 billion won

* Says it will hold 7 percent stake(3,640 shares) in the mining company, after the transaction

* Expected transaction effective date is Nov. 8

