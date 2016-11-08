** ICICI Bank Ltd gains as much as 3.14 pct; stock is among top percentage gainers on the NSE index

** Lender on Monday reported better-than-expected Sept-qtr profit, helped by gains from a stake sale in a life insurance arm and lower tax expenses

** Edelweiss says deleveraging initiatives by stretched corporate borrowers augur well for bank though it notes slippages "continue to be elevated"

** 35 of 46 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 8 "hold" and 3 "sell"; their median PT is 303.50 rupees

** Stock had risen 6.64 pct this year up to Monday's close compared with a 14 pct gain in the Nifty Bank index