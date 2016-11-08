Nov 8 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to use 100 million yuan to raise stake in Changshu-based biotechnology firm to 35 percent from 0 percent

* Says it plans to use 36 million yuan to raise 20 percent stake in Guangxi-based pharmaceutical unit, up to 100 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jLNBcx

