BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
Nov 8 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to use 100 million yuan to raise stake in Changshu-based biotechnology firm to 35 percent from 0 percent
* Says it plans to use 36 million yuan to raise 20 percent stake in Guangxi-based pharmaceutical unit, up to 100 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/jLNBcx
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION