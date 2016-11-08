Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Nikon :
* Says to cut 1,000 jobs in Japan
* Says to take charge of 48 billion yen ($460 million) related to job cuts Further company coverage: ($1 = 104.3500 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.