Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Nikon Corp :
* Says its wholly owned unit Tochigi Nikon Corporation to takeover the lens department of the co
* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will also takeover the lens department of the co's unit Tochigi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd.
* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will takeover entire business of the co's unit Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. and Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. will be dissolved after the restructuring
* Says the restructuring effective on Feb. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WUDssj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.