Nov 8 Nikon Corp :

* Says its wholly owned unit Tochigi Nikon Corporation to takeover the lens department of the co

* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will also takeover the lens department of the co's unit Tochigi Nikon Precision Co., Ltd.

* Says Tochigi Nikon Corporation will takeover entire business of the co's unit Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. and Kurobane Nikon Co., Ltd. will be dissolved after the restructuring

* Says the restructuring effective on Feb. 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WUDssj

