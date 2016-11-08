** Tata Motors Ltd's shares rise as much as 5.86 pct, after falling 1.2 pct in the previous session

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Sept. 6

** Credit Suisse upgrades stock to "outperform" from "neutral" and target price to 720 rupees from 510 rupees

** Says depreciation in sterling will drive "multiyear outperformance" in company's shares and earnings

** UK-based Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, posted an 11 pct increase in its global October sales on Monday

** Tata shares also benefit after company, in response to a media report, says it has not received any letter from foreign investors raising concerns over its governance

** The Economic Times, citing persons aware of the matter, reported in its Monday edition that a group of foreign investors had expressed concern about whether major shareholder Tata Sons was being given access to strategic information ahead of other investors (bit.ly/2eHFzq3)

** Tata Motors' stock has lost 9.55 percent since the ouster of Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry on Oct. 24 vs a 2.43 percent fall in the NSE index and a 2.90 pct decline in the Nifty Auto index