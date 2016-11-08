Nov 8 Toyota Motor

* Says it plans to buy back up to 40 million shares (1.3 percent stake) for no more than 200 billion yen, from Nov. 15 to Feb. 14, 2017

* Says it will retire 75 million shares on Nov. 30

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OpnOps;goo.gl/BhOCHR

