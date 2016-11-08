Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Future Venture Capital Co Ltd :
* Says 355,000 units of its 8th series options were exercised to 355,000 shares of its common stock on Nov. 8
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,632 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:
(Beijing Headline News)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE