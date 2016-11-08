Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 first tranche medium-term notes worth 3 billion yuan with a term of five years and interest rate of 3.28 percent
* Says maturity date is Nov. 7, 2021
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9lMPC3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE