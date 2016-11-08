BRIEF-German Merck's Glucophage receives label extension in UK
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
Nov 8 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it set coupon rate at 3.19 percent for 1 billion yuan worth bonds
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Sq4g18
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Merck's Glucophage® sustained release formulation, metformin, receives label extension for patients at high risk of type 2 diabetes in UK
* ENTERS LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SINGAPORE COMPANY TO MARKET ITS ANTI-TUMOR COMPOUND LURBINECTEDIN IN ASIA-PACIFIC REGION