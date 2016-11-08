Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Sato Restaurant Systems Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy back 17,902,000 shares (6.01 percent stake) from Nov. 8, 2016 to Jan. 7, 2017
* Says total repurchase prices will up to T$5,512,737,397
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HyYfEv
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.