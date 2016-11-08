Nov 8 Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to set up technology JV in Beijing, mainly engaged in internet, IT, software development and construction design, with a firm and an individual

* Says the new JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co to hold 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/375Au4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)