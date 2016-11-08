UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will use 3.5 million yuan to buy 5 percent stake in Beijing-based kitchen equipment firm, up from 0 percent, from an individual
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5AbnDQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
LONDON, May 17 Britain said it was investigating how politicians and campaigners use data to target voters with online advertising to make sure they comply with electoral laws and do not abuse people's privacy.