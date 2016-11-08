Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Taihan Textile Co Ltd :
* Says it appointed Kim Yin Ho as co-CEO, to replace Sul Yeong Gi, due to Sul Yeong Gi's resignation, effective Nov. 7
* Says Sul Beom still serves as co-CEO in the company as well
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/bxe5xk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.