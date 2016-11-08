Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Kia Motors Corp :
* Says it has resumed the operation of its whole business, including manufacturing, maintenance and selling of automobiles after a strike, effective Nov. 8
* The business of the company struck a snag during the period from August to October, which results in production delay of 50,707 automobiles
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hbxRBv
(Beijing Headline News)
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.