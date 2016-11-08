Nov 8 Kia Motors Corp :

* Says it has resumed the operation of its whole business, including manufacturing, maintenance and selling of automobiles after a strike, effective Nov. 8

* The business of the company struck a snag during the period from August to October, which results in production delay of 50,707 automobiles

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hbxRBv

