UPDATE 3-Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 8 Digital Design
* Says it received director resignation request from former president Kazuhiko Terai, and co denied his request as request should be submitted six months in advance
* Says Kazuhiko Terai signed agreement to sell 860,000 shares of the co, to an individual without permission of board of directors
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZQROQ3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm says Apple advised the firms to withhold payments (Adds details, updates shares)
LONDON, May 17 Britain said it was investigating how politicians and campaigners use data to target voters with online advertising to make sure they comply with electoral laws and do not abuse people's privacy.