Nov 8 Daewon Media Co Ltd :

* Says URich Asset Management Co.,Ltd has acquired 656,484 shares of the company, representing a 5.4 percent stake

* Says URich Asset Management Co.,Ltd's stake in the company has been increased to 21.5 percent(2.6 million shares) up from 16.1 percent(2.0 million shares)

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jvhFf9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)