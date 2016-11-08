BRIEF-MY EG Services clarifies news article in The Edge Financial Daily called "MYEG close to buying Eat Drink KL"
* Refers to news article appearing on the edge financial daily in respect of "MYEG close to buying Eat Drink KL"
Nov 8 Daewon Media Co Ltd :
* Says URich Asset Management Co.,Ltd has acquired 656,484 shares of the company, representing a 5.4 percent stake
* Says URich Asset Management Co.,Ltd's stake in the company has been increased to 21.5 percent(2.6 million shares) up from 16.1 percent(2.0 million shares)
* Elbit systems subsidiary in the U.S. awarded an approximately $166 million contract