Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Global Infotech Co Ltd
* Says shareholder has sold 7.19 million shares in the company between Oct 31 and Nov 7, taking holdings to 15.01 percent from 16.67 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fuJSUM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* UNITED FIRE GROUP, INC. APPROVES A DIVIDEND INCREASE AND DECLARES A COMMON STOCK QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28 PER SHARE