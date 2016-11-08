BRIEF- ZIGExN announces exercise of options
* Says 2,500 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its common stock on May 17
Nov 8 Billionton Systems Inc :
* Says it plans to issue totally up to 12,000,000 ordinary shares via private placement
* Says issue price to be decided
* Says proceeds to be used for improvement of financial structure and supplement of working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zfrsgN
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 2,500 units of its fifth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its common stock on May 17
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 610 million yuan ($88.53 million) to 1.1 billion yuan