Nov 8 Golden Biotechnology Corp :

* Says it to issue 2 million new shares of its common stock

* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$38 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Says remaining 18 million shares to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 195.2341 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I9mup6

