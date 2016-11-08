Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 8 Golden Biotechnology Corp :
* Says it to issue 2 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$38 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees
* Says remaining 18 million shares to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 195.2341 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold
* Proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.