Russia's O'Key to boost discount stores numbers in next 2 years
May 17 Russian food retailer O'Key Group SA said on Wednesday it planned to increase the pace of discount store openings in the next two years.
Nov 8 Shanghai New World Co Ltd :
* Says co completes sale of 20 percent stake in property project company at 530.4 million yuan, and co holds a 19.755 percent stake in it after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aBcbtT
MILAN, May 17 Revenues at Barilla, the world's biggest pasta maker, rose 2 percent last year, as a new five-cereal pasta and a broader range of gluten free biscuits helped the Italian group tap into growing consumer demand for healthier foods.