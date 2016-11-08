BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to supply construction materials worth 107.7 million yuan ($15.88 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fjGb3B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year, saying its full-year profit could come in at the higher end of its forecast.