BRIEF-Huegli Holding says at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16 per bearer share
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from Nov 9 pending regulatory review of its asset restructuring proposal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fjFass
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* at AGM dividend was set at CHF 16.00 per bearer share and CHF 8.00 per registered share at previous year's level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Target Corp reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year, saying its full-year profit could come in at the higher end of its forecast.