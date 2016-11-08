NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-May 17

May 17 Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 23,429.7 76,637.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of tr