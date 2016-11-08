Nov 9 Ardent Leisure Group

* Dreamworld update

* "No ride at Dreamworld will operate until workplace health and safety audit has been completed"

* Ardent leisure chief executive officer and managing director, Deborah Thomas has announced permanent closure of Thunder River Rapids ride

* Pitt & sherry will lead an external review of all Dreamworld and Whitewater World rides and related operating systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: