(Corrects to say source text is in Korean, not Chinese)

Nov 9 Bota Bio Co Ltd :

* Says it decides to buy 16,000 shares of a tax refund shop from an investment company and other two investors, to strengthen existing duty free business and increase sales

* Transaction amount is 7.2 billion won

* Says it will hold 80 percent stake(16,000 shares)in the target tax refund shop, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/69SxEr

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)