** Nifty Realty index posts biggest intraday
percentage fall ever; slumps as much as 14.7 pct to its lowest
since May 6
** Oberoi Realty Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd,
and DLF Ltd among biggest percentage losers
** Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a
surprise move to withdraw larger banknotes from circulation to
crack down on rampant corruption and counterfeit currency
** "There is a huge involvement of cash in the real estate
market. So the move is expected to negatively impact property
markets, which may fall further," said said Saurabh Jain,
assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities
** Up to Tuesday's close, the Nifty Realty index had gained
14.8 pct this year vs a 7.5 pct rise in the broader NSE index