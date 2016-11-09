** Nifty Realty index posts biggest intraday percentage fall ever; slumps as much as 14.7 pct to its lowest since May 6

** Oberoi Realty Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, and DLF Ltd among biggest percentage losers

** Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a surprise move to withdraw larger banknotes from circulation to crack down on rampant corruption and counterfeit currency

** "There is a huge involvement of cash in the real estate market. So the move is expected to negatively impact property markets, which may fall further," said said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities

** Up to Tuesday's close, the Nifty Realty index had gained 14.8 pct this year vs a 7.5 pct rise in the broader NSE index