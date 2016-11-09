** Nifty IT index falls to its lowest since June
12, 2014
** Republican Donald Trump scored a series of shocking wins
in battleground U.S. states including Florida and Ohio on
Tuesday, opening a path to the White House and rattling world
markets that had counted on a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton
** If Trump wins, there could be further headwinds because
he has been talking vocally about protectionism and U.S. jobs,
says Dipen Shah, Senior Vice President, PCG Research at Kotak
Securities
** A Trump victory could impact revenue growth of IT sector
going ahead, Shah says
** All stocks in the Nifty IT index fall, with Tech Mahindra
and Tata Elxsi among top pct losers
** Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra
, Infosys drag the index with TCS down 4 pct,
and Tech Mahindra down 6.78 pct respectively
** Infosys, India's second-biggest software services
exporter, down 2.80 pct after hitting its lowest in over two
years