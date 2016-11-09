** Nifty IT index falls to its lowest since June 12, 2014

** Republican Donald Trump scored a series of shocking wins in battleground U.S. states including Florida and Ohio on Tuesday, opening a path to the White House and rattling world markets that had counted on a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton

** If Trump wins, there could be further headwinds because he has been talking vocally about protectionism and U.S. jobs, says Dipen Shah, Senior Vice President, PCG Research at Kotak Securities

** A Trump victory could impact revenue growth of IT sector going ahead, Shah says

** All stocks in the Nifty IT index fall, with Tech Mahindra and Tata Elxsi among top pct losers

** Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra , Infosys drag the index with TCS down 4 pct, and Tech Mahindra down 6.78 pct respectively

** Infosys, India's second-biggest software services exporter, down 2.80 pct after hitting its lowest in over two years