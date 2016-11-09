** Nifty Pharma index slides as much as 8.33 pct
to 9,777.25, its lowest since Aug. 2014
** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma
Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
among biggest losers
** World markets were rattled in wild trading on Wednesday
by the possibility of a shock win by Republican Donald Trump
** There is an ongoing investigation against pharma
companies for some time now, and she (Clinton) can get a little
more aggressive in pushing it ... and this could be negative for
pharma companies, said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum
Securities
** Nifty Pharma index has lost 10.85 pct this year against a
7.52 pct rise in the broader NSE index as of Tuesday's
close