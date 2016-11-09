Nov 9 DHC Software Co., Ltd. :

* Says the controlling shareholder Beijing-based equipment firm to sell 5 percent stake in the co to Hainan-based shipping firm

* Says Beijing-based equipment firm to cut stake in the co to 4.4 percent from 9.4 percent

* Says Hainan-based shipping firm to raise stake in the co to 5 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aTLFR6; goo.gl/EFx2Fa; goo.gl/9rzJ6D

