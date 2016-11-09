Nov 9 Earth Chemical Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 15,000 shares in Johnson Trading Company Limited(JTC), which is mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of pet and gardening products, at 528 million yen, on Nov. 22

* Co will hold 65 percent stake in co after transaction up from 35 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sNzBS6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)