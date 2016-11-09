BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group issues 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 mln yuan
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
Nov 9 AWA PAPER MFG Co Ltd :
* Says the name of JV which to be established in China, was changed to Chuzhou Guofeng Awa Filtering Materials Co Ltd from Anhui Guofeng Awa Filtering Materials Co Ltd previously
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/N8i4sh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :
SYDNEY, May 16 Australian sales of new vehicles edged higher in April, slowing from the previous month as the timing of holidays reduced the selling days for the month and demand for sports utilities fell.