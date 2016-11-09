(Updates)
** Nifty Pharma index rises about 2 pct,
reversing losses in early trading
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rises as much
as 5.31 pct - biggest percentage gainer on the NSE index
** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma
Ltd, and Lupin Ltd among top gainers
** Republican Donld Trump's victory "is causing some relief
to pharma stocks across the world. If Clinton had won, it would
have had more of a negative impact on Indian pharma" said Vinod
Nair, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial
Securities
** There is an ongoing investigation against pharma
companies for some time now, and she (Clinton) can get a little
more aggressive in pushing it ... and this could have been a
negative for pharma companies, said Neeraj Dewan, director at
Quantum Securities
** Nifty Pharma index has lost 10.85 pct this year against a
7.52 pct rise in the broader NSE index as of Tuesday's
close