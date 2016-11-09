(Updates)

** Nifty Pharma index rises about 2 pct, reversing losses in early trading

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rises as much as 5.31 pct - biggest percentage gainer on the NSE index

** Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Lupin Ltd among top gainers

** Republican Donld Trump's victory "is causing some relief to pharma stocks across the world. If Clinton had won, it would have had more of a negative impact on Indian pharma" said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Securities

** There is an ongoing investigation against pharma companies for some time now, and she (Clinton) can get a little more aggressive in pushing it ... and this could have been a negative for pharma companies, said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities

** Nifty Pharma index has lost 10.85 pct this year against a 7.52 pct rise in the broader NSE index as of Tuesday's close