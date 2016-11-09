Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in venture investment firm for 156.7 million yuan ($23.14 million)
* Says it plans to sell 18.9 percent stake in Global Intelligent Power Technologies for 47.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eTvzrn; bit.ly/2fD9vBy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly operating revenue 176.7 million pesos versus 171.6 million pesos