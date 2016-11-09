Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Nov 9 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd
* Says Oct hog sales at 180 million yuan ($26.57 million) , up 15.8 percent m/m
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eKYYXc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7756 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
