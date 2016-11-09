Nov 9 CJ Freshway Corp :

* Says it will buy 1.4 million shares of Songlim Food Co., Ltd, which is engaged in manufacturing business of natural and mixture formula seasoning, to enter new market and strengthen competitiveness

* Says it will hold 100 percent stake(1.4 million shares) in Songlim Food Co., Ltd, after the transaction

* Transaction amount is 34 billion won

* Expected transaction settlement date is Nov. 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/guEls6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)