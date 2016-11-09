UPDATE 1-Japan govt says Toshiba and Western Digital need to get along
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
Nov 9 ATrack Technology Inc :
* Says it plans to buy back 800,000 ordinary shares (3.28 percent stake) from Nov. 10, 2016 to Jan. 9, 2017
* Says total repurchase price will up to T$243,618,719
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lEZ09w
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Govt watching chip sale for employment, technology implications (Recasts and adds minister comments)
WASHINGTON, May 15 An unprecedented global cyber attack that infected computers in at least 150 countries beginning on Friday has unleashed a new wave of criticism of the U.S. National Security Agency.