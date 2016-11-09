Ford Motor to slash workforce by about 10 percent - WSJ
May 15 Ford Motor Co is set to cut about 10 percent of its global employee headcount in an effort to boost profit and its sliding stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
LONDON Nov 9 ** Shares of BAE Systems , Europe's largest arms company, up nearly 4 pct leading a rally across defence stocks as Trump's presidential win firms up expectations of a ramp-up in regional defence spending
** Trump has called on NATO alliance partners to do more to pay for their own security
** "It is a net positive for defence and the U.S defence industry in particular," said aerospace consultant Jerrold Lundquist, managing director of The Lundquist Group
** UK defence contractor Cobham up 3.3 pct. Shares of Lockheed Martin up 4.4 pct in U.S. premarket trading while Raytheon was up 2.1 pct
** Shipbuilding and missile defence should be beneficiaries, while combat aircraft may get a more modest lift, said Capital Alpha Partners analyst Byron Callan in a note
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage: