BRIEF-New Look Vision Group says CFO Derrick Giannoumis to retire
* New Look Vision Group Inc. announces search for new Chief Financial Officer
Nov 10 NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd :
* Says the co and its Brazil-based unit Cerâmica e Velas de Ignição NGK do Brasil Ltda have reached settlement with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil, and agreed to pay about 25 million Brazilian real(about 800 million yen) as settlement
* Says the co and its unit have been surveyed by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil on the suspicion of breaking the competition laws of Brazil
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/R6YMiY
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing