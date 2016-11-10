Nov 10 Soribada Inc :

* Says its unit Will Entertainment Inc will buy entire 86,264 shares of TV Daily.co.,Ltd, an entertainment media service firm, to maximize investment value through entertainment and media business synergy

* Says transaction amount is 7.5 billion won

* Says its unit Will Entertainment Inc will hold 100 percent stake(86,264 shares) in TV Daily.co.,Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XW7UHR

