BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Soribada Inc :
* Says its unit Will Entertainment Inc will buy entire 86,264 shares of TV Daily.co.,Ltd, an entertainment media service firm, to maximize investment value through entertainment and media business synergy
* Says transaction amount is 7.5 billion won
* Says its unit Will Entertainment Inc will hold 100 percent stake(86,264 shares) in TV Daily.co.,Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XW7UHR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015