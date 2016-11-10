BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 10 Soribada Inc :
* Says it will issue its 11th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds
* Says maturity date is Nov. 22, 2019, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 1,571 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/khk3X1
* On May 18, 2017, co entered into third amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement dated April 22, 2015